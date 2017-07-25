Chhattisgarh's new liquor law to allow alcohol on highways

The Chhattisgarh government is going to amend the excise policy to enable the sale of liquor on star across the '

The sale was prohibited following apex court order that restricted alcohol within 500 meters of the A few luxury in the state were affected by the order.

“The state cabinet had approved the proposal to amend the excise act and the bill related to it would be tabled in the ensuing monsoon session of the state assembly,” state government spokesperson said. The new policy would, however, have conditions.

Under the new policy, in the category of 3-star and above would be allowed to sell liquor. The decision of the state government would help a couple of star in the Chhattisgarh capital.

According to excise department officials, the 417 liquor shops that were affected by the apex court order had been relocated. The shops contributed a major share to the state’s excise revenue. While the state earned Rs 3,300 crore (in the last financial year) as excise revenue, the 417 shops contributed Rs 2,200 crore.

The officials said the excise revenue was likely to cross Rs 4,000 crore in 2017-18 as the sale of illicit and spurious liquor would now be restricted. The state government would take over the Rs 10,000 crore business in the state. The liquor shops across the state are run and managed by the department.