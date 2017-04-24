TRENDING ON BS
Watch: Three women fall prey to triple talaq through phone messages
Chhota Rajan, 3 others held guilty in fake passport case

Gangster Rajan is currently lodged in Tihar Jail here and the other three accused are out on bail

Indian fugitive Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje, known in India as
Indian fugitive Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje, known in India as "Chotta Rajan," left, is escorted by plain-clothed police officers for questioning in Bali, Indonesia

A Delhi court on Monday is likely to pronounce its order in a fake passport case allegedly involving noted gangster Chhota Rajan and three others.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court also framed charges and put on trail the three retired public service personnel, who aided the gangster.

The charges against Rajan were framed for allegedly procuring a fake passport in the name of Mohan Kumar with the help of these three government officials.

The four accused have been charged for alleged offences under sections 420 (cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 467(forgery of valuable security or will), 419(cheating by impersonation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and section 12 (offences and penalties) of the Passport Act.

Gangster Rajan is currently lodged in Tihar Jail here and the other three accused are out on bail.

A Delhi court on Monday convicted underworld don Rajendra Sadashiv Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan and others in a fake passport case.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Judge Virender Kumar Goyal held Rajan guilty of possessing a fake passport.

