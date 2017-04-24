Chhota Rajan, 3 others held guilty in fake passport case

A Delhi court on Monday is likely to pronounce its order in a case allegedly involving noted gangster and three others.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court also framed charges and put on trail the three retired public service personnel, who aided the gangster.

The charges against Rajan were framed for allegedly procuring a in the name of Mohan Kumar with the help of these three government officials.

The four accused have been charged for alleged offences under sections 420 (cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 467(forgery of valuable security or will), 419(cheating by impersonation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and section 12 (offences and penalties) of the Passport Act.

Gangster Rajan is currently lodged in here and the other three accused are out on bail.

A Delhi court on Monday convicted underworld don alias and others in a case.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Judge Virender Kumar Goyal held Rajan guilty of possessing a