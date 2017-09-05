Clash between locals and police during an anti-encroachment drive in Patna

At least six policemen were injured and several vehicles set ablaze in the Bihar state capital on Tuesday when a mob attacked the in an attempt to thwart a here ordered by the court, said.

The resorted to firing several rounds in the Rajeev Nagar area of to disperse the hundreds-strong crowd which indulged in stone-pelting and set a JCB and a jeep on fire to halt the demolition of their houses.

Tension prevailed in the area though the situation had been brought under control, an officer said.

The protestors said the action came without any prior notice. They also refuted claim that the was ordered by the High Court.

"Several officials were injured in stone and brick pelting by the encroachers, who also chased the teams that were deployed in the demolition drive," a district official said.

As soon as the began, a group of locals tried to stop the and the engaged in the process.

Although the protestors' first attempt to scuttle the drive failed, its news "spread like wildfire".

Soon the team leading the was surrounded by hundreds of residents, "mostly encroachers", said the official. The law enforcing team was attacked with stones.

Heavy security force has been deployed in the area.

