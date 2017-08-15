TRENDING ON BS
Note ban brought Rs 3 lakh cr of unaccounted wealth into banks: Modi
Defying rules, RSS chief Bhagwat raises tricolour at Kerala school on I-Day

The school belongs to RSS supporters and they had invited RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as the chief guest

IANS  |  Palakkad (Kerala) 

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat unfurled the national flag at Palakkad school. Photo: Twitter (@ANI)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday unfurled the Indian tricolour at a government-aided school here despite being told by authorities that political personalities were not permitted do this.

The District Collector and police had told the Karnakeyamen School management near here that since the school was state-supported, only people's representatives or the head of the school could raise the flag and not political personalities.

The school belongs to RSS supporters and they had invited Bhagwat to be the chief guest on India's Independence Day.

