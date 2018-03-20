JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

39 Indians killed in Iraq's Mosul; govt didn't listen to survivor in 2015
Business Standard

'Fifa approved' turf for cricket! Opposition mounts against hosting game

Jawaharlal Stadium in Kochi is one of six in India that are approved by FIFA, a certification that will take immense effort to obtain again

Agencies  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

JLN Stadium Kochi. (Photo: Wikipedia)
JLN Stadium Kochi. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Opposition is mounting over the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA)'s plans to host the India-West Indies ODI in November at Kochi, with former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor stating that the association's move was 'suspect'. The Jawaharlal Stadium in Kochi is one of six venues in India that are approved by FIFA, as highlighted by Indian footballer CK Vineeth. The plan has received backlash from the football community as well as from politicians such as Shashi Tharoor. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has also expressed his concerns on Twitter. He has urged Committee Of Administrators Chief Shri Vinod Rai, who has promised to look into the matter, as mentioned on one of his tweets.

Tharoor, Thiruvananthapuram MP, said he has already spoken to Vinod Rai against the KCA's "bizarre" decision to transfer an ODI match from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi, whose ground was last used for the U-17 Football WorldCup.

"He has promised to review the matter. KCA's motive is highly suspect", Tharoor had tweeted.

In another tweet, the local MP thanked everyone for the outpouring of support for his firm opposition to KCA's shifting the ODI to Kochi.

"Turf laid for top-class football would have to be dug up, while a cricket-ready SportsHub stadium in Trivandrum, the best in India, lies idle. Who gains from this suspect decision?', he asked in the tweet. Indian Captain also expressed his displeasure on a tweet.

Kerala Blasters team member Iain Hume expressed his dismay over the move saying it was upsetting.

"I understand there is lot of cricket in India. But I also understand that there is lot of football in Kerala".

Another Blasters key player C K Vineeth said the Jawaharlal Stadium in Kochi is one of six in India that are approved by FIFA, a certification that will take immense effort to obtain again. When India has been known for being a 'cricket crazy' nation, is it really necessary to dig up a football pitch to play a cricket match? #SaveKochiTurf, he tweeted.

Veteran footballers I M Vijayan and C V Pappachan have also come out against the move.
First Published: Tue, March 20 2018. 22:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements