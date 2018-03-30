Find a solution to CBSE paper leaks: Prakash Javadekar to students

In wake of the (CBSE) paper leak, Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday asked engineering students to devise solutions for making exams "leak-proof". Amid protests over the leak of question papers, the government on Friday said re-examination of Class 12 economics will be held on April 25, while the decision over the class 10 maths re-exam will be taken in the next 15 days.

Meanwhile, the opposition stepped up its attack on the government over the paper leaks, with the Congress accusing the government of sheltering the "exam mafia" that it claimed has taken over the examination system of the country.

The leaked question papers of the (CBSE) examination were shared on 10 WhatsApp groups, said the police. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray asked students not to sit for re-examination after the education board decided to re-conduct the test of leaked papers. He termed the paper leak as the failure of the government.

Launching the final round of the Smart India Hackathon-2018 (software edition) here at New Delhi Institute of Management, he appealed to the students to "come out with the solution for making examinations leak proof", an official statement said.

Javadekar said though the problem was not a subject of this year's competition, he asked the students to "work on the solution of full proof examination" after the competition gets over.

The two-day final of the Hackathon is being held at 28 nodal centres across the country. There are 1,296 entries selected for the finals out of more than 17,400 teams with participation of around one lakh students of Engineering, Management and MCA.

Addressing the participants, Javadekar said: "More than one lakh students of more than 1,200 colleges are participating in this second edition of the Smart India Hackathon 2018, which is a record." "... more than 8,000 students at 28 different centres will work on their final innovations for the next 36 hours. These students will codify their innovations in a group of six, on which they are working hard since last four months."

