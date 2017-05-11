TRENDING ON BS
IPL 10 eats into general entertainment, news viewership
Business Standard

FIR against Google under IT Act over derogatory search result on PM Modi

However, Google denies of receiving any notice on such a complaint

Press Trust of India  |  Shahjahanpur (UP) 

An FIR has been lodged against Google under the Information Technology (IT) Act for an alleged derogatory search result in 2015 involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Superintendent of Police (City) Kamal Kishore on Thursday said the FIR was registered under various sections of the IT Act on a complaint of lawyer Nand Kishore.



When contacted, a Google spokesperson said, "We have not received any notice of this complaint and are unable to comment."

In the complaint lodged on Wednesday, Kishore said that while surfing national news on Google, he had come across a list that mentioned Modi in a derogatory manner.

He said it caused hurt to him and others.

