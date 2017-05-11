FIR against Google under IT Act over derogatory search result on PM Modi

However, Google denies of receiving any notice on such a complaint

An FIR has been lodged against under the Information Technology (IT) Act for an alleged in 2015 involving Prime Minister



Superintendent of Police (City) Kamal Kishore on Thursday said the FIR was registered under various sections of the on a complaint of lawyer Nand Kishore.



When contacted, a spokesperson said, "We have not received any notice of this complaint and are unable to comment."



In the complaint lodged on Wednesday, Kishore said that while surfing news on Google, he had come across a list that mentioned Modi in a derogatory manner.



He said it caused hurt to him and others.

Press Trust of India