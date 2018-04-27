Former PM Manmohan Singh launches economist Rao's book

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, on Thursday, released a book by former and Finance Commission member C H Hanumantha Rao. While launching Rao’s book, ‘My Journey from to Nehruvian Socialism’, Singh called Rao ‘a most creative thinker, social activist, and distinguished economist.

“A period, on which Professor Rao does not comment on much, that is the period of But it is quite clear from his writings, and more so from this book that he was not very happy with and the suspension of human rights and civil rights in our country,” Singh said, of the 1975 imposed by late Prime Minister

From being an ardent Marxist, Rao came to realise that “there is more than meets the eyes in Nehruvian Socialist concepts,” Singh said.