Business Standard

Former PM Manmohan Singh launches economist Rao's book

While launching C H Hanumantha Rao's book former PM called Rao 'a most creative thinker and distinguished economist'

Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

manmohan Singh
File photo of former PM Manmohan Singh | Photo: @ANI (Twitter)

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, on Thursday, released a book by former Planning Commission and Finance Commission member C H Hanumantha Rao. While launching Rao’s book, ‘My Journey from Marxism-Leninism to Nehruvian Socialism’, Singh called Rao ‘a most creative thinker, social activist, and distinguished economist.

“A period, on which Professor Rao does not comment on much, that is the period of Emergency. But it is quite clear from his writings, and more so from this book that he was not very happy with Emergency and the suspension of human rights and civil rights in our country,” Singh said, of the 1975 Emergency imposed by late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

From being an ardent Marxist, Rao came to realise that “there is more than meets the eyes in Nehruvian Socialist concepts,” Singh said.

First Published: Fri, April 27 2018. 07:26 IST

