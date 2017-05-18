From Amitabh to Aamir, Bollywood mourns Reema Lagoo's sudden demise

TRENDING ON BS
Rajnikanth refuses to answer political questions, meets fans after 8 years
Lagoo, who had played on screen mother to Salman and Shah Rukh, died of a cardiac arrest, she was 59

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

File Photo of Reema Lagoo. Photo: @ani_digital
Bollywood A-listers Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Madhuri Dixit today expressed their shock over the sudden death of actress Reema Lagoo.

Lagoo, who had played on screen mother to top stars like Salman and Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda and Sanjay Dutt, died of a cardiac arrest in the early hours today at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. She was 59.

Bachchan called Lagoo a "fine talent", who left the world at such a young age.
 
"Just heard the shocking and unbelievable news about Reema Lagoo's passing... Such a fine talent and gone so young! Very SAD," Bachchan tweeted.

Aamir, who worked with Lagoo in his debut film "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak", said, "We all are still in shock because she didn't have any illness that we knew of. My first film was with her she was a great actress and a pure heart."

"Saddened. RIP #ReemaLagoo. She radiated talent, beauty and such warmth. She will be missed. Condolences to her family," said Madhuri about her on screen mother in "Hum Aapke Hai Koun".
For Priyanka, Lagoo will always be the "favourite screen mom". The "Quantico" star added, "RIP #ReemaLagoo such a loss to art and cinema."

"This is truly sad news... She was warm, gracious and an exceptional actor... I had the privilege of directing her....#RIPReemaLagoo," wrote Johar, who directed Lagoo in "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai".

Akshay posted, "Saddened to hear about the demise of #ReemaLagoo, had the opportunity to work with her...A fine actress and person. Prayers to the family."

Kapoor, who collaborated with Lagoo in "Prem Granth" and "Henna", tweeted, "RIP. Worked in quite a few films. Reema Lagoo. Good friend. Heartfelt condolences."

Mahesh Bhatt told PTI, "When a friend passes away one is hurled into deep silence. I cannot forget the last goodbye we said to each other where we promised to see each other on the sets of 'Naamkarann' soon."

Abhishek Bachchan, who portrayed Lagoo's son in "Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon", said, "So sad to hear of the passing of Reema Lagoo ji. She was most graceful and kind. Rest in Peace."

Actress Anushka Sharma remembered Lagoo as someone who brought warmth and love to her roles.

Riteish Deshmukh shared, "Shocked and saddened. Reema Lagoo ji will be missed. She will always be remembered for her iconic roles in cinema & on stage. RIP."

Ashutosh Gowariker tweeted, "A sad sad day for all 3 mediums of Theatre, Film & TV! #ReemaLagoo ji was a wonderful person and a truly versatile actress!! Will miss you!"

Boman Irani said, "Our very dear Reema Lagoo is no more. Always kind, funny and loving. Saddened. RIP #ReemaLagoo

