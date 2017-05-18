From Amitabh to Aamir, Bollywood mourns Reema Lagoo's sudden demise

Bollywood A-listers Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Madhuri Dixit today expressed their shock over the sudden death of actress

Lagoo, who had played on screen mother to top stars like Salman and Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda and Sanjay Dutt, died of a cardiac arrest in the early hours today at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. She was 59.

Bachchan called Lagoo a "fine talent", who left the world at such a young age.



"Just heard the shocking and unbelievable news about Reema Lagoo's passing... Such a fine talent and gone so young! Very SAD," Bachchan tweeted.

Aamir, who worked with Lagoo in his debut film "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak", said, "We all are still in shock because she didn't have any illness that we knew of. My first film was with her she was a great actress and a pure heart."

"Saddened. RIP #ReemaLagoo. She radiated talent, beauty and such warmth. She will be missed. Condolences to her family," said Madhuri about her on screen mother in "Hum Aapke Hai Koun".

