How to link multiple EPF accounts with UAN? Here is a step-by-step guide

Dubbed as 'One Employee - One EPF account', the service is now available and can be availed of for merging as many as 10 old PF accounts under one universal account number

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Employee Provident Fund

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has brought a new facility to help employees consolidate funds in their old employee provident fund (EPF) accounts by linking them with one Universal Account Number (UAN). Aimed at helping over 45 million EPFO members merge their multiple PF accounts with their current UAN, the facility is available online.

Dubbed ‘One Employee – One EPF account’, the service is now available on the EPFO service portal under employee services. It can be availed of for merging as many as 10 old PF accounts under one UAN.

Here is everything you need to know:

Requirements to link EPF accounts with UAN number

1. UAN number
2. Current EPF account number linked with UAN number
3. KYC details -- bank account number, IFSC code, Aadhaar number, PAN card number -- should be verified by your current employer
4. UAN should be activated, otherwise it would take 3 days post activation to access the service

Process

Step 1: Go to EPFO web portal by clicking here

Step 2: Go to the main menu and click on ‘Our Services’ tab to access ‘For Employee’ services. Click on the tab – it will redirect you to a new page with services listed under ‘For Employee’ category.

EPFO
Step 3: Click on ‘One Employee – One EPF Account’ listed under the services section on ‘For Employee’ page.


EPFOStep 4: Fill the required details and generate OTP, which is delivered on your registered mobile number linked with the UAN.

EPFO
Step 5: Provide old EPF ID, accept the declaration and submit the request.
EPFO
First Published: Thu, December 07 2017. 13:31 IST

