How to link multiple EPF accounts with UAN? Here is a step-by-step guide

The Organisation (EPFO) has brought a new facility to help consolidate funds in their old (EPF) accounts by linking them with one (UAN). Aimed at helping over 45 million members merge their multiple accounts with their current UAN, the facility is available online.

Dubbed ‘One Employee – One EPF account’, the service is now available on the service portal under employee services. It can be availed of for merging as many as 10 old accounts under one

Here is everything you need to know:

Requirements to link EPF accounts with number



1. number

2. Current EPF account number linked with number

3. KYC details -- bank account number, IFSC code, number, card number -- should be verified by your current employer

4. should be activated, otherwise it would take 3 days post activation to access the service

Process

Step 1: Go to web portal by clicking here

Step 2: Go to the main menu and click on ‘Our Services’ tab to access ‘For Employee’ services. Click on the tab – it will redirect you to a new page with services listed under ‘For Employee’ category.

Step 3: Click on 'One Employee – One EPF Account' listed under the services section on 'For Employee' page.



Step 4: Fill the required details and generate OTP, which is delivered on your registered mobile number linked with the