How to link multiple EPF accounts with UAN? Here is a step-by-step guide

Dubbed ‘One Employee – One EPF account’, the service is now available on the EPFO
service portal under employee services. It can be availed of for merging as many as 10 old PF
accounts under one UAN.
Here is everything you need to know:
Requirements to link EPF accounts with UAN number
2. Current EPF account number linked with UAN
number
3. KYC details -- bank account number, IFSC code, Aadhaar
number, PAN
card number -- should be verified by your current employer
4. UAN
should be activated, otherwise it would take 3 days post activation to access the service
Process
Step 1:
Go to EPFO
web portal by clicking here
Step 2: Go to the main menu and click on ‘Our Services’ tab to access ‘For Employee’ services. Click on the tab – it will redirect you to a new page with services listed under ‘For Employee’ category.
Step 3:
Click on ‘One Employee – One EPF Account’ listed under the services section on ‘For Employee’ page.
Step 4:
Fill the required details and generate OTP, which is delivered on your registered mobile number linked with the UAN.
Step 5:
Provide old EPF ID, accept the declaration and submit the request.
