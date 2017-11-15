Illegal mining: SIT summons ex-Goa CM Kamat for questioning on Nov 21

The Goa crime branch SIT has once again summoned former chief minister for questioning on November 21 in connection with the in which he is an accused, a senior official said here on Wednesday.



Kamat, who was state Mines Minister when the alleged illegality happened, had been quizzed by the crime branch in the past as well.



The SIT had also questioned former State Principal Mines Secretary last week as a part of its probe into the alleged multi-crore illegal mining scam." has been asked to remain present before the Investigating Officer (IO) on November 21 as a part of the probe into the illegal mining (case)," Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) said.The SIT is investigating a complaint filed by the Mines and Geology department in July 2013 seeking to fix criminal liability on those involved in the illegal mining as pointed out by various committees, including the Centre-appointed Justice M B Shah Commission.The crime branch had registered an FIR in August 2013 against those named in reports prepared by Shah Commission and other committees, including Digambar Kamat, former Mines and Geology department director Arvind Lolienkar and some other officials of the department, besides officials of mining firms.The FIR was registered under sections 120 (b) (conspiracy), 166 (public servant disobeying law with intent to cause injury to any person) of the IPC and under Prevention of Corruption Act, Mines and Minerals Development Act, Mineral Conservation and Development Rules and Goa Prevention of Illegal Mining Transportation, Storage of Minerals Rules 2004.