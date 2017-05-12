In 2 weeks, Hindi version of Baahubali 2 beats lifetime earnings of Dangal

In just 14 days since its release, the dubbed version of filmmaker SS Rajamouli magnum opus 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' has crossed the domestic lifetime collection of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's sports drama film 'Dangal'.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has presented the version of 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion', on Friday shared on Twitter that the film has minted Rs 390.25 crore, surpassing the lifetime business of 'Dangal', which collected Rs 387.38 crore domestically. 'Dangal' had earlier this year became Bollywood's highest grosser in the country.

Alongside an image revealing the collection of the film in India, Karan tweeted: "The reigning film. 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion'."

The film, featuring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, and in the lead, released in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam in over 6,500 screens across India, and in 9,000 plus screens worldwide.

The version of 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' has now become the highest grossing film in Bollywood and is eyeing the Rs 400 crore club, said trade expert Taran Adarsh.

"Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is a one-horse race. Collects Rs 390.25 crore in two weeks... All set to start a new club for films: Rs 400 crore club," Adarsh posted on Twitter on Friday.

The worldwide box office collection of "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" has already surpassed the Rs 1,000 crore mark. This is the first time that an Indian film has managed to rake in that much money.