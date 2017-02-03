In India 1 doctor serves 1,668 people; 8 lakh doctors in total: Govt

has one doctor for every 1,668 people, while nearly eight lakh across the country may be in active service at present, the government said on Friday.

"As per the information provided by Medical Council of India, there are a 9,88,922 allopathic registered with the state medical council or as on June 30, 2016.

"Assuming 80 per cent availability, it is estimated that around 7.91 lakh may be actually available for active service. It gives a doctor population ratio of 1:1668 as per current population estimate of 1.32 billion," Minister of State for Faggan Singh Kulaste said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

He was asked about the details of requirement and availability of in the country, particularly in rural, remote and hilly areas.

He said the issue of compulsory rural posting of has been left to the "wisdom" of state governments who are principal employers of doctors.

However, to encourage working in remote and difficult areas, the with the approval of government has amended the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations 2000 under which 50 per cent of seats in PG Diploma courses will be reserved for medical officers in government service who have served at least three years in remote and difficult areas among others.