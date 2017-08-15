Independence Day: Shahid Afridi wishes India, says 'let humanity prevail'

Former T20 skipper has wished on its 70th and called for peace, tolerance and love between the two nations as there was "no way to change neighbours".

"Happy India! No way to change neighbours, let's work towards peace, tolerance and love. Let humanity prevail.# HopeNotOut," tweeted Afridi.

Every year, the Asian neighbours celebrate their Independence Days within a gap of 24 hours of each other.

While celebrated its on Monday, is all geared up to celebrate its 70th on Tuesday.

Both the countries have witnessed several wars and conflicts in the past 70 years of their relationship.

And in recent times, the relationship between the two nations has turned sour amid continuous ceasefire violations and terror attacks from the Pakistani side.