Install rainwater harvesting system: NGT to Delhi schools

NGT want schools need to take steps to set up rainwater harvesting systems prior to monsoon

The (NGT) has directed private and to submit an action plan on installing systems in their premises.



Till Monday the have to submit their proposals in the registry after serving a copy to the Jal Board.



A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim had given five days in its June 15 order.



"Each of the noticees (schools) is directed to file memo indicating the stage of the work in progress and further time required to complete the work," the bench, also comprising expert member Ajay A Deshpande, said.



The green panel said the need to take immediate steps to set up systems as the season is likely to start soon.



The matter is listed for next hearing on July 17.



The tribunal had earlier directed to install systems in their premises within 10 days. In the event of failure, it had warned, each one would be saddled with a cost of Rs 20,000.



The had earlier directed the (CGWA) and Jal Board (DJB) to inspect private and here after a plea alleged that they had failed to install systems to harvest rainwater in their premises.



The direction came during hearing of a plea of Mahesh Chandra Saxena, who claimed to be associated with an NGO working in the field of



He has claimed that departments, educational institutions and residential societies had either not installed systems, or had set them up but they were non-functional.

