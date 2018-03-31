INX Media case: Peter Mukerjea's judicial custody extended till April 13

-
Former media baron Peter Mukerjea has been sent to judicial custody by a Delhi court till April 13 in connection with the INX Media case.
Earlier this week, the court sent Peter to CBI custody till March 31.
INX Media Ltd, which was owned by Mukerjea, had allegedly paid bribes to get a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval which was facilitated by former finance minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram.
However, on March 23, the Delhi High Court granted bail to Karti in connection with the case, on a surety of Rs 10 million.
