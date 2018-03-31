JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

CBSE re-exam: 60 questioned, hunt on for whistleblower; top 10 developments

CBSE re-exam: Students protest at board office; Javadekar says no confusion
Business Standard

INX Media case: Peter Mukerjea's judicial custody extended till April 13

NX Media Ltd, which was owned by Mukerjea, had allegedly paid bribes to get a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval which was facilitated by P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Indrani Mukerjea, Peter Mukerjea
Indrani Mukerjea's husband Peter Mukerjea at Khar police station in Mumbai. File photo.

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea has been sent to judicial custody by a Delhi court till April 13 in connection with the INX Media case.

Earlier this week, the court sent Peter to CBI custody till March 31.

INX Media Ltd, which was owned by Mukerjea, had allegedly paid bribes to get a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval which was facilitated by former finance minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram. 

However, on March 23, the Delhi High Court granted bail to Karti in connection with the case, on a surety of Rs 10 million.
First Published: Sat, March 31 2018. 12:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements