IT issues final attachment order for Tejashwi, Misa's properties

The on Monday issued final orders to attach properties of RJD chief Lalu Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav, his daughter and her husband Shailesh Kumar, in Patna and Delhi, in connection with benami properties case, officials said.

The properties attached include a house in Delhi's upmarket New Friends Colony, a farm house in Bijwasan area of the capital and nine plots in Jalalpur area of Patna in Bihar.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on September 5 attached Misa Bharti's property in Bijwasan here in connection with a money laundering case.

The farmhouse "Palam Farms" was bought from the money raised through shell companies owned by Bharti and her husband, the ED had said.

The is probing how four shell companies — AB Exports Pvt Ltd, Delight Marketing Pvt Ltd, AK Info Systems and Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd — were used by and his family to buy expensive properties in Delhi and Patna through benami transactions.

The Directorate had in July charge-sheeted around 35 people, including Chartered Accountant Rajesh Agrawal and businessmen brothers Surendra Jain and Virendra Jain, for facilitating illegal transactions.

