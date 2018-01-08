It's official: 'Padmavat' to finally hit screens on Jan 25

-
Confirmed! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial film, which has now been renamed to 'Padmavat', will finally hit the big screens on January 25.
The movie, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, is all set to clash with Akshay Kumar-starrer 'PadMan'.
Film critic Taran Adarsh made the announcement on the social media as he tweeted, "#Padmavat to release on 25 Jan 2018... #RepublicDayWeekend".
#Padmavat to release on 25 Jan 2018... #RepublicDayWeekend— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 8, 2018
The flick, based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a Hindu Rajput queen, mentioned in Padmavat, an Avadhi poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540, has been facing protests from various groups, including Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts.
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) suggested few modifications in the controversial movie 'Padmavati', which included changing of the film's title to 'Padmavat'.
