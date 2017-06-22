MHT CET 2017 provisional merit list declared

The Directorate of Technical (DTE) Maharashtra recently announced the for the Maharashtra Health Sciences and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2017. The merit list is available on the official website

The final merit list will be declared on June 22, 2017. The counseling of will depend on the released merit list.

DTE Maharashtra conducted on May 11, 2017. About 3.9 lakh appeared for the paper. The directorate concluded the online registration for application of admission and uploading of documents on June 18, 2017.

MHT CET 2017



The entrance examination is conducted for admission to first year under graduate technical courses in engineering, technology and pharmacy (BE, BTech, BPharmacy and Pharm.D) courses.

Reportedly, 1.19 lakh registered for the centralized admission process (CAP) in 2017. About 1.13 are from Maharashtra, rest are NRI and from the other parts of India.

who have cleared the exam will gain admission to courses at various recognised institutions in the state.

for MHT CET 2017



The will help students get an idea about the college and course that they may get after final merit list announcement. Step-by-step guide on how to check the for MHT CET 2017:

Go to the official website for MHT CET - dtemaharashtra.gov.in Click on the link Check Provisional Merit Status under First Year B.E. / B.Tech. Admissions 2017-18 or First Year B.Pharmacy / Pharm D. Admissions 2017-18 Enter your application ID and date of birth in the field provided Click on Submit to view merit status Download and save the merit list Keep a copy for further reference

Admissions



After the publication of final merit list, will be able to submit the options for institutes and courses from June 23, 2017 to June 26, 2017. The will be allowed to fill minimum 1 and maximum 300 choices on institutes and courses. The provisional allotment of CAP round 1 will be announced on June 28, 2017, and the will have to report to the admission reporting center (ARC) on or before July 3, 2017. The seat allotment will be made in 3 rounds and an additional round will be conducted for admission to Government and government-aided Institutions.

If two or more score the same marks in MHT CET 2017, then the directorate will follow procedure break the tie. The candidate who has answered the least number of incorrect answers together in physics, chemistry and mathematics will be given preference. The candidate with more marks in mathematics will be awarded higher rank second preference in the merit list, followed by physics. The who score more marks in the qualifying exam or are older will be given preference over others

entrance exam



The paper was divided into three sections comprising 50 questions each on physics, chemistry, botany, zoology and mathematics. The had 1.5 hours each.