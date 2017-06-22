TRENDING ON BS
MHT CET 2017 provisional merit list declared

Candidates can check the scorecard online at dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Trupti Ramball 

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra recently announced the provisional merit list for the Maharashtra Health Sciences and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2017. The merit list is available on the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in. 

The final merit list will be declared on June 22, 2017. The counseling of MHT CET 2017 will depend on the released merit list.

DTE Maharashtra conducted MHT CET 2017 on May 11, 2017. About 3.9 lakh candidates appeared for the paper.  The directorate concluded the online registration for application of admission and uploading of documents on June 18, 2017. 

MHT CET 2017
 
The entrance examination is conducted for admission to first year under graduate technical courses in engineering, technology and pharmacy (BE, BTech, BPharmacy and Pharm.D) courses. 

Reportedly, 1.19 lakh candidates registered for the centralized admission process (CAP) in 2017. About 1.13 candidates are from Maharashtra, rest are NRI candidates and from the other parts of India.

Candidates who have cleared the exam will gain admission to courses at various recognised institutions in the state. 

Provisional merit list for MHT CET 2017
 
The provisional merit list will help students get an idea about the college and course that they may get after final merit list announcement. Step-by-step guide on how to check the provisional merit list for MHT CET 2017:

  1. Go to the official website for MHT CET - dtemaharashtra.gov.in
  2. Click on the link Check Provisional Merit Status under First Year B.E. / B.Tech. Admissions 2017-18 or First Year B.Pharmacy / Pharm D. Admissions 2017-18
  3. Enter your application ID and date of birth in the field provided
  4. Click on Submit to view merit status
  5. Download and save the merit list
  6. Keep a copy for further reference
Admissions 
 
After the publication of MHT CET 2017 final merit list, candidates will be able to submit the options for institutes and courses from June 23, 2017 to June 26, 2017. The candidates will be allowed to fill minimum 1 and maximum 300 choices on institutes and courses. The provisional allotment of CAP round 1 will be announced on June 28, 2017, and the candidates will have to report to the admission reporting center (ARC) on or before July 3, 2017. The seat allotment will be made in 3 rounds and an additional round will be conducted for admission to Government and government-aided Institutions.

If two or more candidates score the same marks in MHT CET 2017, then the directorate will follow procedure break the tie. The candidate who has answered the least number of incorrect answers together in physics, chemistry and mathematics will be given preference. The candidate with more marks in mathematics will be awarded higher rank second preference in the merit list, followed by physics. The candidates who score more marks in the qualifying exam or are older will be given preference over others

MHT CET 2017 entrance exam
 
The paper was divided into three sections comprising 50 questions each on physics, chemistry, botany, zoology and mathematics. The candidates had 1.5 hours each.

