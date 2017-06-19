Modi govt approved 20 lakh houses for urban poor under PM Awas Yojana

The UPA regime had approved the construction of only 13,82,768, houses during its 10-year rule

The construction of over 20 lakh affordable houses for urban poor in 4,720 cities and towns has been approved under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Urban) launched two years ago, Union Urban Development Minister said on Monday.



The scale of housing activity has picked up in the three years of the Modi government, the minister said while participating in a foundation laying ceremony for 1,09,000 houses under the Yojna in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada town.



The significance of this scale of housing activity is marked by the fact that the previous regime had approved the construction of only 13,82,768, houses during its 10-year rule, he said.



"If something that had been done in 10 years by others could be achieved in just under three years, I think it is good enough evidence on ground of being a with a difference," the minister was quoted as saying in a statement.



Naidu termed the goal of ensuring housing for all by 2020 as a "challenging task" and expected the political and administrative leaderships in the states and cities to rise to the occasion.



"The Central has done all that it could do in the form of putting in place an enabling ecosystem and will fulfil its commitment of central assistance," he said.



Chief Minister N attended the function.

