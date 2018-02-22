MP bypolls: 'It's not Cong or BJP, it's between Shivraj and me': Scindia

-
Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the upcoming by-election in the state is not a selection between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), rather the people have to choose between Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and him.
Leaving no stone unturned to sweep the upcoming by-polls in the state, the Congress leader asked the people to make a choice between the two.
"The selection is not between Congress and BJP; it is between Shivraj and me.
Now the people have to decide what they want Scindia or Chouhan," Scindia said.
Scindia, while participating in a road show on Wednesday, further hit at the ruling party in the state and accused the State government of ignoring the region for last 14 years.
"No BJP minister was seen here for past 14 years. But after the death of MLA Mahendra Singh, the government is so interested in Mungaoli as if it is going to be capital of Madhya Pradesh instead of Bhopal," he said.
Scindia's roadshow crossed 30 villages of this constituent assembly.
On the other hand, the Chief Minister also paid a visit to the constituent to garner the support of the people.
Interacting with the people, Chouhan credited his party for bringing development in the state.
"Only BJP brought development in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress party did nothing for the public," the Chief Minister said.
He even assured that development would be their prime agenda if they came to power in the region.
"Give us five months, the people of the region would see the development of five years", Chouhan said.
Chouhan's roadshow crossed at least 40 villages of Mungaoli Assembly.
With few days left for by-polls in Mungaoli and Kolaras assembly seats, the BJP and the Congress have intensified their campaigning.
