News digest: Exports rise 30%, Adani to build highways, and more

-
ALSO READUrjit Patel navigates the most difficult year in RBI's history Leather exports may dip by 20% if GST-related issues go unheeded: CLE Adani group to foray into highway construction sector Exporters in a spot as GST refunds delayed Fiscal, monetary discipline important, says RBI chief Urjit Patel
-
Exports jump 30%, trade deficit high at $13.8 bn
The GST Council's efforts to resolve exporters' woes on refunds seem to have started yielding results. Exports grew 30.55 per cent in November, a month after it contracted 1.1 per cent, also due to the low base effect and rising petroleum prices. In fact, petroleum products, along with engineering goods, gems and jewellery, and chemicals, drove nearly 80 per cent of the rise in merchandise exports. Read more
Cabinet clears Rs 2,600-crore package for leather sector, waives fee for small digital transactions
The government on Friday announced a Rs 2,600-crore package for the leather industry in a move aimed at increasing employment and investment in the sector. Read more
Growth slowdown bottoming out, says RBI governor
While expectations on price rise remain stable for the moment, “considerable caution and vigilance is warranted on the inflation front” but the slowing in growth could be over, said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel. Read more
Adani group to foray into highway construction sector
The Adani group, which has a presence in the power, coal and maritime sectors, would soon foray into the highway construction sector. Read more
Millennials pick bitcoins over gold
Twenty-year-old Sahil Shah, a business administration student at Nirma University, Ahmedabad, started dabbling in bitcoin investments four years ago, and has been an avid investor ever since. Read more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU