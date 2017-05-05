Nirbhaya case convicts to file review as 'SC bowed down to public pressure'

In Dec 2012 sensational gangrape and murder case

The has bowed to public pressure in confirming the death sentences awarded to the of December 16, 2012 sensational gangrape and murder case, their counsel said today.



A petition seeking review of the judgement would be filed, as the top court has succumbed to public pressure and the demonstrations which were carried out in protest against the incident, advocate A P Singh, who was the defence counsel for two of the four convicts, said.



Advocate M L Sharma also said a review petition would be filed as he claimed that one of his clients, Mukesh Singh, who will face the gallows, was implicated in the case.



Moments after the judgement was pronounced, Singh, who appeared for Akshay Thakur and Vinay Sharma, said he was waiting for the copy of the judgement and would decide the further course of action after reading the entire judgement but a review petition would surely be filed.



"Terrorists are getting relief from the But we have full faith in the All the four hail from poor background and I hope they will get justice. We will file the review petition after reading the judgement," the counsel said.



Sharma, who also appeared for Mukesh Singh and Pawan Gupta, said without questioning the gruesome incident which claimed the life of the 23-year-old paramedic, it is a case where one of the accused has been implicated in it.

Press Trust of India