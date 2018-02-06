No candidates for Nagaland polls; only 2 days left for filing nominations

No political party candidate has filed nomination for the February 27 Nagaland Assembly election till Monday even as only two days are left for it, state Chief Electoral Officer Abhijit Sinha said. However, political parties including the ruling Naga People's Front, BJP, Democratic Police Party (NDPP) and Nationalist Party (NCP) said they would contest the ensuing election. The filing of nomination started with the issuance of the election notification by the Election Commission on January 31 and February 7 is the last date for it. "No nomination paper is filed in the state till Monday," Sinha said. The working president told reporters here that they will contest all the seats in the state. The declared on Monday the first list of 58 candidates for the polls. Asked whether the would take the lead in submitting nominations, Pongener said, "Since the Naga tribal organisations have left the decision to political parties whether or not to participate in the election, we will file the nominations." Pongener exuded confidence saying "the will surely cross the magic figure to return to power even this time". The newly-floated NDPP which has entered into electoral alliance with has named 40 candidates. The had already announced that it would contest the poll and announced a list of 20 candidates while the has declared names of six candidates. Nagaland unit president said the party will field at least 10 candidates and its high command has approved the first six names. On the delay in filing of nominations, he said, "We will wait for the major political parties, including the and NPF, to file nomination first." Odyuo also declared that the will not have any pre- poll alliance. The NCP, which released the partys manifesto for the election, said it is committed to uphold and protect the interest of Nagaland.