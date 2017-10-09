No firecrackers in Delhi-NCR this Diwali as SC bans sale until Nov 1

-
The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that there will be no sale of firecrackers during Diwali, as it restored a November 2016 order banning the sale and stocking of firecrackers in Delhi and National Capital Region.
A bench headed by Justice A K Sikri, while restoring the order, said: "We should see at least in one Diwali the impact of a cracker-free festivity."
However, the court said that the September 12, 2017 order lifting the ban on the sale and stocking of firecrackers in Delhi NCR will be back into effect from November 1.
