JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Godhra train burning case: Gujarat HC commutes death sentence of 11 to life
Business Standard

No firecrackers in Delhi-NCR this Diwali as SC bans sale until Nov 1

The bench said they wanted to see the impact of a cracker-free festivity at least in one Diwali

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that there will be no sale of firecrackers during Diwali, as it restored a November 2016 order banning the sale and stocking of firecrackers in Delhi and National Capital Region.

A bench headed by Justice A K Sikri, while restoring the order, said: "We should see at least in one Diwali the impact of a cracker-free festivity."

However, the court said that the September 12, 2017 order lifting the ban on the sale and stocking of firecrackers in Delhi NCR will be back into effect from November 1.

 
First Published: Mon, October 09 2017. 11:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements