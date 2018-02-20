Justin Trudeau in India: Modi govt denies any 'snub'; top 10 developments

-
Has Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau been snubbed by the Government of India? Prime Minister Narendra Modi isn't shy of hugging world leaders and has, in the past, broken protocols to personally receive a visiting head of state, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, Canadian PM Trudeau has reportedly received a less-than-warm welcome on his visit to India, at least according to some sections of the media. However, the Indian government sources have strongly rejected the speculation. The Canadian media is upset that their prime minister, currently on a week-long visit to India, has been snubbed by the Narendra Modi government. Here are the top 10 developments around Canadian PM Trudeau's visit to India: 1) Modi govt rejects 'snub' speculation: PM Modi not receiving his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau at the airport, a courtesy he extended to some world leaders in the past, has triggered speculation in Canada that it was a snub to him for the rising Sikh radicalism in that country. However, government sources have strongly rejected the speculation and have insisted that normal diplomatic protocol has been extended to Trudeau. 2) Unusual schedule: Indian government sources have also expressed surprise over the Canadian side preferring to schedule Trudeau's official engagements in Delhi at the fag end of the tour, as against the normal practice of having bilateral meetings during the first part of such visits. The sources said it is quite unusual for a visiting dignitary to slot important talks towards the end of a visit, besides setting aside little time for official engagements. ALSO READ: Justin Trudeau snubbed by Modi govt on his India visit: Canadian media PM Trudeau will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi on Friday, a day before he wraps up his tour. 3) Canadian media not pleased: A section of the Canadian media has also talked about PM Modi's absence during Trudeau's visit to his home state, Gujarat. "We have (our) own set of parametres for measuring importance," an Indian official said while calling the criticism by the Canadian media "unfounded". The sources said there was no "substantive content" in Trudeau's programme in Gujarat for which the Prime Minister's presence was required. Referring to PM Modi accompanying Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the latter's visit to Gujarat in September last year, the sources said the visit was "very high" in content, which included laying the foundation stone for India's first high-speed bullet train project, besides other components. ALSO READ: In pics: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau arrives in India, charms with 'namaste' 4) Reception by 'low-ranking' official irks Canadians: Usually, the Ministry of External Affairs holds a curtain-raiser press briefing on such a visit. There has been none yet in the case of the Canadian PM. Trudeau, along with his wife and three children, landed in New Delhi on Saturday. Trudeau was received at the airport by junior agriculture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Commentators in the Canadian media highlighted that Shekhawat received Trudeau at the Delhi airport and contrasted this against PM Modi himself receiving several world leaders at the airport. "On official state visits to India, PM Modi personally greets and welcomes the Israeli PM, UAE Crown Prince, and US President. For PM Trudeau, he sends a low-ranking official. 'Canada is back'," tweeted Canadian author and columnist Candice Malcolm. On official state visits to India, PM Modi personally greets and welcomes the Israeli PM, UAE Crown Prince and US President. For PM Trudeau, he sends a low-ranking official. “Canada is back” pic.twitter.com/ezsMtFTPzr The Sikhs in Canada wield significant political clout and Trudeau's Cabinet has four Sikh members. Look forward to meeting Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau in Amritsar on Wednesday. I’m hopeful that this meeting will help strengthen the close Indo-Canadian business ties as well as the deep-rooted people-to-people relations between our two countries.
The Sikhs in Canada wield significant political clout and Trudeau's Cabinet has four Sikh members.6) Alleged 'snub' appears to be bi-partisan: Even the Congress, which does not see eye to eye with the Modi government and the Bharatiya Janata Party on most issues, has supported the Centre for its subdued reception of the Canadian PM. On Monday, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said the Canadian PM was an honoured guest, but there was also the issue of sensitivities in Punjab. He said that "between 1980 and 1995 thousands of innocent people lost their lives in a wave of terror and those or some of those who are responsible for perpetrating that terror still find shelter in the country which he (Trudeau) has the honour of leading". Tewari is a victim of militancy himself. V N Tewari, his father, was killed by Sikh militants in 1984. ALSO READ: Justin Trudeau in India: Pulses set tone; trade, investment the larger goal 7) Trudeau agrees to meet Amarinder in Amritsar: In the past, Trudeau had reportedly refused to meet Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. However, officials said Trudeau will have a one-on-one meeting with the Punjab CM. Trudeau will meet Amarinder Singh after a visit to the Golden Temple. The Punjab CM tweeted on Monday evening: "Look forward to meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Amritsar on Wednesday. I'm hopeful that this meeting will help strengthen the close Indo-Canadian business ties as well as the deep-rooted people-to-people relations between our two countries.”
