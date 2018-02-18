Orders for 900 planes in a year means aviation sector is growing fast: Modi

-
The government is transforming the aviation sector and focusing on providing connectivity and making air travel affordable, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today. "Our aviation sector is growing tremendously. This makes quality infrastructure in the aviation sector important.
Our government brought an aviation policy that is transforming the sector," he said. "Aviation will also boost the tourism sector in the country," Modi said at an event in Navi Mumbai after performing the groundbreaking ceremony of Navi Mumbai International Airport and dedicating the 4th container terminal at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust to the nation. "Around 450 aircraft are now operational in India, including those owned privately. This is the figure since Independence. However, just within last one year, there have been orders for 900 new planes," Modi said. Modi stressed the need to strengthen infrastructure capacity to meet the rising demand for air travel. The Sagarmala project for port development is ushering not only development of ports but also port-led development, Modi said. "Globalisation is a reality and top infrastructure is needed to keep pace with it," Modi said. "If we have to carve out a place in a globalised world, we need to enhance our waterways," he added. New railway lines for Mumbai, waterways and a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Arabian Sea will be completed by 2020, Modi said.
