Prime Minister on Tuesday congratulated the retiring for their service and extended wishes for their future.

Addressing members at the Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister said, "We bid farewell to some of our MP colleagues in the All of the outgoing parliamentarians have their significant contribution, importance, and each one of them has tried to contribute to the best of their capacity for the PM bids farewell to retiring MPsbright future of this country, and the country will not forget them."

The Prime Minister also mentioned few of the eminent members of the House appointed by the President, "We will always remember the distinguished work of Parasaran Ji. The players who have made India proud, Dilip (Tirkey) ji and Sachin (Tendulkar) ji- in the coming, days we will not have the privilege of their presence. Everyone will remember Professor (P. J.) Kurien and his smiling face; this has been his specialty and he played an important role in running the House."

"Unfortunately, you will not be a part of Parliament when the long due decision on Triple Talaq is taken," he added.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, popularly known as the Triple Talaq Bill, was passed in the Lok Sabha but is yet to get the nod in the Upper House.

Prime Minister Modi also asked the outgoing members to continue to share their thoughts on vital issues.

Fifty-nine MPs will retire in April 2018.

