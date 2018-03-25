Rahul Gandhi alleges data 'leak' from NaMo android app, BJP hits back

today attacked over allegations of data sharing from his official App without users' consent, a charge the BJP trashed.

Gandhi also accused the media of "burying" the story.

His attack on the was based on a media report in which a French vigilante hacker has purportedly alleged that data was stolen from his official Athe pp -- NaMo App -- without consent of the users.

"Hi! My name is I am India's When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies, Gandhi said on





Hi! My name is I am India's When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies.



Ps. Thanks mainstream media, you're doing a great job of burying this critical story, as always.https://t.co/IZYzkuH1ZH — (@RahulGandhi) 25 March 2018

In the tweet, he also attached a news story titled, Data theft allegations reach PM Modi's doorstep, French vigilante hacker's stunning revelation".

The BJP reacted on saying, it did not expect "any better" from the It also said the data is used only for analytics using third-party service, similar to Analytics.

"We also take this opportunity to encourage to download NaMo App to keep himself appraised of the good things happening in India," the BJP4India said in a tweet. It put out several tweets on the matter.

The BJP said "the contrary to Rahul's lies, the fact is that data is being used for only analytics using third-party service, similar to Analytics. Analytics on the user data is done for offering users the most contextual content."



It said the app gives access to users in guest mode' without even any permission or data. The permissions required are all contextual and cause-specific, the party said.

" is no match for But seeing his fright about the Namo App, is very amusing. When his bots tried to trend #DeleteNamoApp day before yesterday, the popularity and downloads of Namo App only increased," it said.

In his tweet, Gandhi also attacked the media saying on Twitter, "Ps. Thanks, mainstream media, you're doing a great job of burying this critical story, as always."



The and the BJP have indulged in a slinging match over data theft and the use of services of Cambridge Analytica, accused of harvesting data from