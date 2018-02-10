A railway committee has recommended new appraisal systems, bonuses, incentives and a badge of honour to boost employee morale in the national transporter, senior railway officials have said. The transport behemoth which has 13 lakh employees is now mulling a change in the criteria for promotion of employees. The panel recommended that instead of rating the Annual Performance Appraisal Reports of five years, an employee's best five years out of the last seven should be taken into account to provide incentives. Officials said the report proposed better housing facilities for staff, and extending medical and free travel facilities to the parents of employees. It also suggested financial aid for those staff members who want to pursue studies. Bonuses should be given to Group A and B officers instead of only the lower grade staffers, it put forth. Gangmen and trackmen, the committee said, should get monetary awards for completing 10 years of accident-free service and a badge to commemorate it - just like loco pilots. The report which is now with the railway board for approval was part 14 such decisions taken at a meeting of all general managers with the railway minister in December last year.
Rewards & bonuses: Railways' new appraisal system to boost employee morale
The committee said bonuses should be given to Group A and B officers instead of only the lower grade staffers
