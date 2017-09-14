JUST IN
Ryan school murder: 2 admin officials sent to police, judicial custody

On Wednesday, SIT teams searched the school premises for clues, while a CBSE panel looked into security loopholes

Press Trust of India  |  Gurgaon 

Tight security arrangements outside the Ryan International School in the view of protests in Gurugram on Sunday, two days after a 7-year-old class II student of the school was brutally murdered. Photo: PTI
Ryan International Group's northern zone head Francis Thomas was on Wednesday sent to three days police custody while the school's human resource head Jeyus Thomas to five days judicial custody by a Sohna court in connection with the murder of a seven-year-old student.

The Gurgaon Police had arrested Francis and Jeyus, under relevant sections of the IPC and Juvenile Justice Act, following the gruesome murder of Pradhuman on Friday last.



The schoolboy's body was found in a washroom with the throat slit.

Francis was sent to police custody till September 16 while Jeyus to judicial custody till September 18 by the court, an SIT officer said.


Earlier in the day, five days after the gruesome murder, SIT teams searched the school premises for clues to the crime while a CBSE panel also inspected it to examine loopholes in the security arrangements.

The Gurgaon Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the crime also took samples of fingerprints and shoes at the crime scene, including the toilet, a day after recreating the sequence of events there.


The SIT clicked photos and shot videos of the suspected places to examine the nature of the crime again.

First Published: Thu, September 14 2017. 10:18 IST

