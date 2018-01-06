Salman Khan potboiler 'Tiger Zinda Hai' set to enter Rs 5-billion club

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Tiger Zinda Hai' continues its golden run at the box-office, as the movie is all set to enter the 500-crore club.

According to India, 'Tiger Zinda Hai' has almost reached Rs 500 crore mark, having reached the mark during its 15-day run.

The film is an action-thriller, full of stunts and action sequences.

A sequel to 'Ek Tha Tiger', reprises the role of a RAW agent and restates her avatar as an ISI agent.

While most characters are taken from the previous part, a new mission of rescuing nurses from a hostage situation gives a new definition to the movie.

The flick is the second release for Salman in 2017 after 'Tubelight'. While the latter failed to attract such a huge audience, the former's action-packed sequences seem to have lured the audiences to the theatres in large numbers.

'Tiger Zinda Hai' has become the seventh film to enter the 5-billion club after 'Baahubali - The Conclusion', 'Dangal', 'PK', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Sultan' and 'Dhoom 3'.