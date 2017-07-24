SC bars former BCCI chief Srinivasan, Shah from attending SGM

The Supreme on Monday restrained former Board of Control for Cricket in (BCCI) chief and from attending the (SGM), scheduled to be held on July 26, as a nominee of state association.

The apex bench, headed by Justice Dipak Misra, also directed that BCCI's SGM will only be attended by office bearers of state cricket associations.

Meanwhile, Srinivasan and Shah submitted their replies to the notice that was issued to them by the Supreme for attending the SGM on June 26 despite being barred by the apex

The Committee of Administrators (CoA), in its fourth report submitted to the top court, had earlier accused Srinivasan and Shah of creating disruptions in the June 26 SGM, which was convened to build consensus amongst members of the adoption of

Describing them as disqualified members, the had further accused them of having vested interests of wanting to stall the implementation of the reforms.

"The SGM held on June 26 was manifestly disruptive. Before the meeting, a substantial consensus has been arrived at as a result of mutual deliberations between the and various constituent members of BCCI," the CoA's report had stated.

"The SGM on June 26 was attended by various persons who are disqualified from being office bearers of the and/or their respective state/member associations including N. Srinivasan (represented the TNCA) and (Saurashtra CA) amongst others," it added.

The report had stated that such disqualified persons have vested interests, because "if the judgment is implemented, such disqualified persons will have to relinquish control over their respective state/ member associations.