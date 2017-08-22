SC strikes down triple talaq, declares it illegal and unconstitutional

The by a majority verdict today ruled that the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims is "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional".



The apex court by 3:2 verdict held that the triple talaq is against the basic tenets of Quran.



While Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice S Abdul Nazeer were in favour of putting on hold for six months the practice of triple talaq, asking the government to come out with a law in this regard, Justices Kurian Joseph, R F Nariman and U U Lalit held it as violative of the Constitution.

