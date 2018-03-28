Sec 144 imposed in West Bengal's Asansol after Ram Navami clashes

-
Following continued violence and clashes over Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal's Asansol, Section 144 has been imposed in the vicinity.
Security forces, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have also been deployed with the police keeping in view the law and order situation in the region.
Earlier in the day, Central Government sought a report from the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on incidents of arson and violence during Ram Navami processions in the last two days.
Considering the present security scenario, Centre had also offered assistance of paramilitary forces.
The holy celebrations, on Sunday, had turned sour after clashes erupted in various parts of Bengal leaving one dead and several injured.
Condemning the incidents of violence, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asserted that such behaviour was unacceptable in her state, and said her government would strongly deal with each miscreant.
