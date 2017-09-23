Sleep deprivation can effectively treat depression, says study

The first review on the subject in nearly 30 years, by researchers
at the University of Pennsylvania in the US, hopes to provide relief for the estimated 16.1 million adults who experienced a major depressive episode in 2014.
Previous studies have shown rapid antidepressant effects from sleep deprivation
for roughly 40-60 per cent of individuals, yet this response rate has not been analysed to obtain a more precise percentage since 1990 despite more than 75 studies since then on the subject.
“More than 30 years since the discovery of the antidepressant effects of sleep deprivation, we still do not have an effective grasp on precisely how effective the treatment is and how to achieve the best clinical results,” said Philip Gehrman, associate professor at University of Pennsylvania.
“Our analysis precisely reports how effective sleep deprivation
is and in which populations it should be administered,” said Gehrman.
Reviewing more than 2,000 studies, the team pulled data from a final group of 66 studies executed over a 36 year period to determine how response may be affected by the type and timing of sleep deprivation
performed, the clinical sample, medication status, and age and gender of the sample.
They also explored how response to sleep deprivation
may differ across studies according to how “response” is defined in each study.
“These studies in our analysis show that sleep deprivation
is effective for many populations,” said lead author Elaine Boland, a research psychologist at the Corporal Michael J Crescenz VA Medical Center in the US. “Regardless of how the response was quantified, how the sleep deprivation
was delivered, or the type of depression
the subject was experiencing, we found a nearly equivalent response rate,” said Boland.
Further research is needed to identify precisely how sleep deprivation
causes rapid and significant reductions in depression
severity, the scientists
said. The findings were published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry
.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU