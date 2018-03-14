SP delivers shocker in UP by-polls; RJD keeps Jehanabad, Araria in Bihar

The chemistry that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had struck with the electorate of Uttar Pradesh in the 2014 Lok Sabha and 2017 state Assembly polls was trumped by the arithmetic of and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) coming together for the Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections, the results for which were announced on Wednesday. In Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal retained the Araria Lok Sabha and Jehanabad Assembly seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party won the Bhabhua Assembly seat. The results of Gorakhpur and Phulpur came as a shock to the Gorakhpur was vacated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had been its representative since 1998; Phulpur fell vacant after his deputy, Keshav Prasad Maurya, quit it. Winning these was a prestige issue for the party. In 2014, the had won 71 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP; its ally Apna Dal won two more. In Bihar, the and allies had won 31 of the 40 seats. The two states had provided much of the seats for the to cross the majority mark. In the run up to the by-polls, BSP chief Mayawati had said her cadres would support the SP candidates. She added the experiment was only limited for the current poll, and her party would decide its strategy for 2019 later. In Lucknow, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said the results reflected the failure of the Adityanath government to keep its premises. Uttar-Pradesh- Lok Sabha by-polls graphic. (Photo: PTI) SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel defeated BJP’s Kaushlendra Singh Patel by 59,613 votes in Phulpur, leading to noisy celebrations and calls for Opposition unity across the nation to defeat the in next year’s Lok Sabha battle. Patel was quick to acknowledge the blessings of Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav. Mafia don-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmad, contesting as an Independent from inside the jail, won 33,818 votes in Phulpur while Manish Mishra (Congress) got 11,934 votes. As the vote count moved towards the final rounds, SP’s Praveen Nishad was leading in Gorakhpur, with 334,463 votes; the BJP’s Upendra Dutt Shukla was at the second spot with 308,593 votes. Despite a fierce campaign led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy and Sushil Kumar Modi, the by-polls failed to bear any fruits for the ruling Democratic Alliance. RJD leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav with HAM(S) Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi and Bihar president Kaukab Quadri flash the victory sign as they celebrate their success in Araria and Jehanabad Lok Sabha by-poll elections. (Photo:PTI) The RJD won Araria by over 60,000 votes, whereas it comfortably retained the Jehanabad Assembly seat. But, the faced no problem in winning Bhabhua.

In Araria, Sarfaraz Alam of the RJD defeated BJP’s Pradip Singh. For most of the early rounds of counting, there was a nail-biting contest between Alam and Singh. However, Alam took a lead after the eighth round and maintained it throughout the day.

Singh, meanwhile, blamed it on internal politics of the NDA. Sources inside the claimed that JD(U) failed to transfer its votes. Alam, on the other hand, credited his victory to RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s strategising.

Araria was represented by RJD Mohammad Taslimuddin, whose death on September 17, 2017, necessitated the bypoll. Alam, who had crossed over from the JD(U), is Taslimuddin’s son.

In the Jehanabad Assembly seat, RJD’s Suday Yadav defeated his JD(U) rival Abhiram Sharma by more than 30,000 votes. Suday Yadav is the son of former state minister Mundrika Singh Yadav, whose death necessitated the bypoll.

In Bhabhua, BJP’s Rinki Rani Pandey defeated her rival Shambhu Singh Patel by about 14,000 votes.