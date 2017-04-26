Sukma attack: How friends turned foes as Naxals killed 25 CRPF jawans

Who knew that a road inauguration ceremony would turn into a sight of a brutal and deadly massacre leading to the death of our brave hearts.

What is more astonishing is the transformation of a beautiful friendly relationship into a non-supportive deceiving one.

This friendly relationship was once shared between the villagers of the Burkapal hamlet and the (CRPF) jawans.

The villagers were not only supportive but also acted as informers for the security forces updating them about the Naxal activities going on in and around the Maoist hotbed of Bastar.

The relationship was so closely shared due to the proximity of the 74 battalion camp with the Burkapal village.

To know how this fruitful relationship turned sour, ANI did a ground research and talked with the personnel as well.

On reaching the site of the dreadful incident, our ANI reporter saw that the villagers were sitting there together. On asking one of the personnel, he was informed that the people had left the village, post the attack and had returned then only.

It was told that things changed two months back when the head of the village, Madhvi was killed by Naxalites.

Madhvi was a helping hand to and acted as their informer, but post his death even the villagers stopped visiting the security camp and distanced themselves from the personnel.

"On the day of the attack, the firing was done from the side of the village also. The has formed a u-shaped ambush, one end of which was the Burkapal village. The innocent villagers were used as human shield by the They must have forced the villagers to act in this way," officer D.P. Upadhyay told ANI.

One of the villagers Gogi told that they heard rounds of fire after which they left the village. He also informed about the murder of their head by the

It is also believed that some of the were also killed during the attack.

As many as 25 personnel were killed in the encounter with earlier on Monday that took place in Chhattisgarh's

Around 90 jawans were part of the road opening party when they were attacked by the

Chief Minister Raman Singh cancelled his engagements in Delhi and rushed for Raipur to hold a meeting.

The attack took place on personnel of the 74th Battalion of the as they were assisting the local population in road building activity in the district.

