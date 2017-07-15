Suresh Prabhu flags off India's first solar-powered 1,600 HP train coach

India's first solar-powered Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) coach was flagged off by Railway Minister from the Safdarjung Railway Station in The country's first country's first 1,600-horsepower DEMU coach is equipped with solar-powered hotel load system installed and commissioned by

According to the official statement, the installed solar rooftop system will generate 7,200 kilowatts (KW) of energy per year that will be used for powering internal lights, fans and other electrical systems of the coach. The project will help offset carbon emissions by 9 tonnes per coach per year and also save about 21,000 litres of diesel for a solar-powered DEMU with six trailer coaches, thereby, saving Rs 12 lakh every year.

Hotel load system is the electrical load caused by all systems on a vehicle, especially a marine vessel or a truck, other than propulsion.

Jakson was awarded this project by the Organisation for Alternate Fuels (IROAF), a unit of that works to promote bio-diesels and other environmentally benign alternative fuels for India's rail network.

(Photo courtesy: Twitter/@RailMinIndia) A total of 16 solar panels of 300 watts at peak capacity (Wp), manufactured by Jakson at its solar module manufacturing plant in Greater Noida power, have been installed on the roof of the coach to generate the requisite power.

"It is not an easy task to fit solar panels on the roof of train coaches that run at a speed of 80 km per hour. Our engineering skills were put to a real test during the execution of this rooftop solar project for the Indian Railways," said Sundeep Gupta, Vice-Chairman & Managing Director,

This is the first instance involving the installation of a solar rooftop system in a diesel-run passenger train with a battery backup. The system is capable of developing up to 20 kilowatt-hour (kWh) per day throughout the year, the statement said.