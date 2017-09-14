Taxi driver allegedly rapes 23-year-old woman at park in Delhi's Red Fort

A 30-year-old taxi driver has been arrested for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman at a park near Red Fort, the police said on wednesday.



The incident occurred yesterday. The woman has alleged that Chunnu Kumar raped her on the pretext of dropping her to a bus stand from where she could go to Ludhiana, they said.



The police said that the complainant claimed that after visiting her brother's house in Noida, she came to the New Railway Station on September 11 night and bought a ticket of a Ludhiana-bound train.The train was scheduled to depart around 4.30 am on September 12, they said.The police said that she came out of the waiting room at around 2 am and Kumar, started a conversation with her.She alleged that he lied to her that the train had been cancelled and offered to drop her till the bus stand so that she could go toHowever, Kumar allegedly took her to a secluded part of the Golden Jubilee Park near and raped her. He dropped her at the Old Railway Station and fled, they said.She approached the police and Kumar, a resident of Shastri Park, was arrested, they said.