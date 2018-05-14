Thunderstorms kill 41 in 4 states; air, road traffic hit in Delhi: Updates

Dust storms and thunderstorms, which hit several states of the country on Sunday, claimed at least 41 lives in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh bore the maximum brunt of the and hail that left at least 18 people dead, while 12 people, including four children, were killed in West Bengal. Nine people lost their lives in Andhra Pradesh and two in Delhi, officials said.

Thunderstorms also occurred at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The devastation comes over 10 days after storms hit UP, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Punjab, killing 134 people and injuring over 400. Accounting for 80 deaths, UP was the worst affected, with most of the deaths occurring in the Agra district in the western part of the state.

Subsequently, on May 9, several parts of Uttar Pradesh were struck by a severe storm that left 18 dead and 27 others injured.

Here are the top 10 developments around the thunderstorms and dust storms that hit several parts of the country:

1) Thunderstorm kills 18 in UP: and hail that hit parts of North India on Sunday claimed at least 18 lives in Uttar Pradesh.

At least 28 people were injured and around 37 houses were damaged in the hail and thunderstorm, Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Information) Awanish Awasthi said.

Five deaths have been reported from Kasganj, three from Bulandshahr and two each from Ghaziabad and Saharanpur. Apart from this, one death each has been reported from Etawah, Aligarh, Kannauj, Hapur, Noida and Sambhal.

2) Twenty-three killed in West Bengal, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh: Officials said 12 people, including four children, were on Sunday killed in West Bengal after lightning struck them amid heavy rains. Further, Andhra Pradesh saw nine deaths, while Delhi witnessed two deaths.

Five deaths were reported from the Howrah district, two deaths each were reported from West Midnapore, North 24-Parganas, and Nadia districts, and one from the Murshidabad district, an official of the West Bengal disaster management department said.





3) Flights diverted in Delhi: The sudden change of weather in Delhi forced airport authorities to divert at least 10 domestic flights on Sunday, an official said. Vistara's Srinagar-Delhi flight was diverted to Amritsar and its Lucknow-Delhi flight was sent to Lucknow due to the inclement weather.



4) Dust storm hits traffic in Delhi: According to a senior Delhi Traffic Police officer, traffic was affected in Lutyens' Delhi, West and South Delhi.

Traffic was affected due to the uprooting of around 70 trees. About 25 trees that have fallen on roads are yet to be removed, the traffic police said.

All traffic police cranes were deployed while disaster management vehicles of traffic and municipal bodies were also being involved in removing bigger trees which were uprooted, they said.

Delhi Police has received 40 calls about fallen poles, which affected traffic movement.





5) Dust storm affects rail services in Delhi, adjacent areas: The dust storms and thunderstorms affected rail services in Delhi and its adjacent areas with the Nizamuddin-Palwal section being the worst hit as trees fell on railway tracks and overhead electrical equipment got damaged.

A number of trains were stranded, including the Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express, which was held up at the Sonepat station. Several goods trains were also stranded, even as operations on other routes remained normal, a railway spokesperson said.

A platform of the Faridabad station suffered structural damage due to the high-velocity winds and trains on the Nizamuddin-Palwal section were running slow at the time of filing this report.





6) PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi condoles loss of lives in storms: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in storms that hit parts of the country on Sunday evening.

He said he has asked officials to provide all possible assistance to those affected.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to storms in some parts of the country. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," he wrote on Twitter.





Saddened by the loss of lives due to storms in some parts of the country. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. Asked officials to provide all possible assistance to those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2018

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, too, condoled the deaths and urged his party workers to provide all possible assistance to the affected families.

"At least 18 people have been reportedly killed in lightning strikes in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal today. My condolences to their families. I urge Congress party workers to provide all possible assistance to the bereaved families," Gandhi tweeted.





At least 18 people have been reportedly killed in lightening strikes in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal today. My condolences to their families. I urge Congress party workers to provide all possible assistance to the bereaved families. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 13, 2018

7) President condoles deaths: President Ramnath Kovind condoled the deaths due to thunderstorms which struck various parts of the country on Sunday, claiming dozens of lives and leaving scores of people injured.

President Kovind took to Twitter and said, "Sad to hear of loss of lives due to rain and thunderstorms in different parts of the country. Condolences to those bereaved. Thoughts with fellow citizens who have been affected, especially little children #PresidentKovind."





Sad to hear of loss of lives due to rain and thunderstorms in different parts of the country. Condolences to those bereaved. Thoughts with fellow citizens who have been affected, especially little children #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 13, 2018

8) 100 houses in Uttar Pradesh gutted in fire sparked by lightning: In UP, about 100 houses were gutted in a fire which broke out due to lightning in Sambhal district's Rajpura area late Sunday night.

Three fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the fire, according to official sources.

No reports of causalities or injuries have been reported so far.





Around 100 houses gutted into fire which broke out due to lightning in Sambhal's Rajpura. Three fire tenders and police officials present at the spot pic.twitter.com/sBq1pKT3Yn — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 13, 2018

9) Uttarakhand likely to be hit by thunderstorm: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for next five days in Uttarakhand.

Hail, thunderstorm, and squall are expected to occur in isolated areas in the Garhwal and Kumaon region starting from today afternoon or evening,

The IMD has also forecast that very light rain or thunderstorm can hit isolated places of the state on May 15, May 16, and May 17.

10) Yogi Adityanath directs district magistrates and commissioners to provide immediate relief: In the wake of the storm, UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath has directed all district magistrates and commissioners to provide immediate relief and ensure medical assistance to the injured.

