Too many leaks, the 'chowkidar' is weak: Rahul Gandhi on CBSE paper leak

-
ALSO READCompletely 'Fake News' says CBSE On Paper Leak CBSE Class 12 Accountancy paper leaked, complaint has been lodged: Sisodia CBSE exam paper leak: Sack Javadekar and CBSE chief, says Congress CBSE paper leak: Students protest in Delhi, want re-exam for all subjects CBSE denies standard 12 paper leak; to approach police against fake news
-
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the CBSE paper leak, saying he is a "weak watchman" as there were leaks in everything.
"How many leaks? Data leak! Aadhaar leak! SSC exam leak! Election date leak! CBSE papers leak! There is a leak in everything. The watchman (Narendra Modi) is weak," Gandhi said in a tweet.
This is what he tweeted:
कितने लीक?— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 29 March 2018
डेटा लीक !
आधार लीक !
SSC Exam लीक !
Election Date लीक !
CBSE पेपर्स लीक !
हर चीज में लीक है
चौकीदार वीक है#BasEkAurSaal
He further tweeted:
The exam leaks destroy the hopes and futures of millions of students.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 29 March 2018
The Congress always protected our institutions. This is what happens when institutions are destroyed by the RSS/BJP.
Believe me when I say, this is only the beginning.
The CBSE on Wednesday said it will re-conduct examination in maths and economics papers for Class 10 and Class 12 respectively following the leak of question papers.
Gandhi also referred to the leak of SSC papers. A CBI probe is underway into the alleged paper leak of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) in the Combined Graduate-Level (Tier-II) exam held on February 21.
The Congress leader also took a jibe at the government over the Karnataka Assembly polling date leak, referring to the announcement by BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya's tweet minutes before the Election Commission announced it.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU