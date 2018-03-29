JUST IN
Too many leaks, the 'chowkidar' is weak: Rahul Gandhi on CBSE paper leak

Gandhi also referred to the leak of SSC papers

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the CBSE paper leak, saying he is a "weak watchman" as there were leaks in everything.

"How many leaks? Data leak! Aadhaar leak! SSC exam leak! Election date leak! CBSE papers leak! There is a leak in everything. The watchman (Narendra Modi) is weak," Gandhi said in a tweet.

The CBSE on Wednesday said it will re-conduct examination in maths and economics papers for Class 10 and Class 12 respectively following the leak of question papers.

Gandhi also referred to the leak of SSC papers. A CBI probe is underway into the alleged paper leak of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) in the Combined Graduate-Level (Tier-II) exam held on February 21.

The Congress leader also took a jibe at the government over the Karnataka Assembly polling date leak, referring to the announcement by BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya's tweet minutes before the Election Commission announced it.
