Too many leaks, the 'chowkidar' is weak: Rahul Gandhi on CBSE paper leak

Congress President on Thursday attacked Prime Minister on the CBSE paper leak, saying he is a "weak watchman" as there were leaks in everything.

"How many leaks? Data leak! Aadhaar leak! SSC exam leak! Election date leak! CBSE papers leak! There is a leak in everything. The watchman (Narendra Modi) is weak," Gandhi said in a tweet.



This is what he tweeted:



कितने लीक?



डेटा लीक !

आधार लीक !

SSC Exam लीक !

Election Date लीक !

CBSE पेपर्स लीक !



हर चीज में लीक है

चौकीदार वीक है#BasEkAurSaal — (@RahulGandhi) 29 March 2018



He further tweeted:



The exam leaks destroy the hopes and futures of millions of students.



The Congress always protected our institutions. This is what happens when institutions are destroyed by the RSS/



Believe me when I say, this is only the beginning. — (@RahulGandhi) 29 March 2018

The CBSE on Wednesday said it will re-conduct examination in maths and economics papers for Class 10 and Class 12 respectively following the leak of question papers.

Gandhi also referred to the leak of SSC papers. A CBI probe is underway into the alleged paper leak of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) in the Combined Graduate-Level (Tier-II) exam held on February 21.

The Congress leader also took a jibe at the government over the Karnataka Assembly polling date leak, referring to the announcement by IT cell chief Amit Malviya's tweet minutes before the Election Commission announced it.