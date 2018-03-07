A statue of brought down at Sabroom Motor Stand in #Tripura. pic.twitter.com/JLe3tFwEJO — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2018

The Communist Party of India-Marxist brought out a huge rally from its Kolkata district office to the base of the Communist patriarch's statue in the city hub Dharamtala.

What happened in #Tripura is unacceptable in a democratic order. If you mount this kind of attack after your victory, it is a clear expression of your anti-democratic character. This will be answered back democratically: Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) pic.twitter.com/iAYwvCEYI7 — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2018