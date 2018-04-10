Unnao rape case: Accused BJP MLA's brother arrested in UP; top developments

Atul Singh, the brother of a rape-accused BJP MLA, was arrested in on Tuesday, police said. According to a police spokesperson, a crime branch team arrested Atul Singh Sengar, on the directions of the state police chief. An 18-year-old girl alleged that she was raped by and his brothers. On Monday, her father died in custody in

The BJP lawmaker rejected the charge as a conspiracy by his opponents. He further said that the complainant belonged to a "low class". "They are low-status people (“nimn star ke log hain”)... This is a conspiracy by criminals," Sengar told reporters.

The woman's father, aged around 50, was rushed to a hospital from the district jail late Sunday night. He died during treatment on 9 April, officials said. He was arrested on 5 April under the Arms Act, they added. Four accused - Sonu, Baua, Vinit and Shailu - named in the FIR registered on April 4 for beating Pappu had been arrested. The complaint was lodged by Asha Singh wife of Surendra Singh alias Pappu. He was arrested on April 5 under the Arms Act after he was allegedly beaten by Anil Singh, the MLA's brother.

Here are the top 10 developments surrounding the case:

2. Complainant belonged to a 'low class', says BJP MLA: rejected the charge as a conspiracy by his opponents. He further said that the complainant belonged to a "low class". "They are low-status people (“nimn star ke log hain”)... This is a conspiracy by criminals," Sengar told reporters.





#WATCH: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, against whom a woman has leveled rape allegations, says 'Arrey wo nimn star ke log hain, apradhiyon ki saazish hai.' pic.twitter.com/vTJT6KMfL7 — ANI (@ANINewsUP) April 9, 2018

Congress president hit out at the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh today over the death of the father of an alleged gang- victim, after he was brought into custody by the state police, while an MLA of the ruling party, who had been accused of the rape, was still roaming free. He also took a dig at the BJP's "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" slogan in support of the girl child.

"Save the girl, get yourself killed. A young girl accuses a of ..", he tweeted.

4. Victim's father killed by police: Surendra Singh, whose daughter accused BJP legislator from of raping her, was picked by police late on Sunday and was apparently beaten mercilessly by four aides of the legislator as well as police personnel. An official said the man had serious injuries on his body and was not taken to a hospital till late in the night. A doctor at the district hospital, where he was eventually taken, told the media that he was brought with serious abdominal pain and vomiting.

5. Accused refuses to resign: Bhartiya Janata Party MLA refused to resign from his post following the allegations of against him. Speaking to the media, Sengar said, "If somebody's name crops into some issue does not mean that he shall resign". He further went on to dismiss the entire incident by saying that the allegations are completely wrong.

6. Six police officers suspended: Earlier on Monday, six police personnel were suspended and four accused were arrested for allegedly beating the victim's father in the jail who had passed away earlier on the same day after suffering from abdominal pain and vomiting.

The deceased's family members had alleged his murder while he was in the police custody.

7. 'Man died of vomiting and abdominal pain': Earlier the police claimed that the girl's father died of abdominal pain. "The man was admitted to the hospital last night after he complained of abdominal pain and vomiting. He passed away in the early morning hours," Dr Atul, District hospital of said about the father of the alleged victim.

8. "Arrest the rapist or I'll kill myself": The girl told mediapersons, "that the should be arrested, and until he is not, I am not going back home… I will take my life otherwise… I was threatened that if I tell anyone my family members will be killed and thrown away.

9. Girl's father was beaten by BJP MLA's brother: The 18-year-old girl claimed that her father sustained multiple injuries after he was beaten by the BJP MLA's brother and some of his accomplices a few days ago.

10. Victim's sister demands justice

MLA's brother thrashed victim's father

The victim's family further alleged that the MLA's brother had thrashed the woman's father on April 3 for refusing to withdraw the FIR, but the police booked the father instead and locked him

Police took no action despite FIR: Victim

The victim, while speaking to ANI, alleged that and his fellow accomplices had raped her, but no action was taken. She also stated that she and her family were threatened after they had filed an FIR.