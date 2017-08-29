UP govt decides to end interview in govt jobs for non-gazetted posts

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday decided to end the process of holding interview for selection of candidates for the government jobs in all the of Group B, C and D categories.



The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister



"Keeping in mind the system followed by the Government of India, it has been decided to end the interview process for the government jobs in all of Group B, Group C and Group D," an official statement said.The UP Cabinet also decided to fix the support price of common variety of at Rs 1,550 per quintal, and Rs 1,590 per quintal for grade-AApart from these, the boundary of the will be expanded, also the decision was taken to increase the boundary of nagar panchayat BHawari in Kaushambi district, and upgrade it.The Cabinet also gave its nod to construction of Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan in Ghaziabad to facilitate pilgrims of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, Sindhiu Darshan Yatra and Chaardhaam Yatra, the official statement said.

