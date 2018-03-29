JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Is India ready to excorcise the ghost of the 1962 war and take on China?
Business Standard

UP to add 'Ramji' as B R Ambedkar's middle name in official business

India's Dalit social reformer, whose full name is Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, is named as only BR Ambedkar in all official records

ANI  |  Lucknow 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paying floral tributes to Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 62nd Mahaparinirvan Diwas in Lucknow. File Photo: PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paying floral tributes to Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 62nd Mahaparinirvan Diwas in Lucknow. File Photo: PTI

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Thursday passed an order to officially introduce 'Ramji' as the middle name of Dr BR Ambedkar in all documents and records in the state.

The order was passed on the recommendation of Governor Ram Naik.

India's Dalit social reformer, whose full name is Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, is named as only BR Ambedkar in all official records.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 29 2018. 13:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements