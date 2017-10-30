US Navy aircraft carrier team to check out Russian-built INS Vikramaditya

Underlining the Navy's growing closeness to the US Navy and its disillusionment with Russia, American members of a joint working group (JWG) on aircraft carrier cooperation have been allowed to spend two days on board the Russian-built aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in Goa on Monday and Tuesday. The Navy's tilt towards Washington may not surprise Moscow any longer. But Russian eyebrows will surely be raised at US admirals visiting a Russian aircraft carrier, operating Russian aircraft. On November 3, the JWG will meet again in New Delhi to discuss taking forward ...