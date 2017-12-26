JUST IN
News digest: Modi flags off metro train, auto firms' EV plans, and more
Vijay Rupani all set to be sworn-in for second term as Gujarat CM today

Rupani secured a comfortable win from Rajkot West seat by 1,31,586 votes, which is the largest constituency in the Saurashtra region

ANI  |  Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] 

Vijay Rupani elected as the Chief minister of Gujarat at BJP party office in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad | PTI Photo

Vijay Rupani is all set to swear-in as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on Tuesday, at the Gandhinagar Sachivalaya Ground here.

The ceremony will take place at 11 am.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation, on December 23, met Governor OP Kohli here and staked claim to form a government in the state.

On December 22, Vijay Rupani was announced as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. It was also announced that Nitin Patel will continue as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

Rupani, Patel and other ministers had on December 21 submitted their resignation to Governor Kohli, days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a victory in the Gujarat assembly elections.

The BJP won the election for 182-member Gujarat Assembly, claiming a clear majority of 99 seats.

The Congress Party trailed in second with 77 seats, followed by the Bharatiya Tribal Party (two) and NCP (one), while independent candidates won three seats.

Rupani secured a comfortable win from Rajkot West seat by 1,31,586 votes, which is the largest constituency in the Saurashtra region.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi will be attending the oath- taking ceremony of the new BJP government in Gujarat, official sources said here today. 
First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 08:36 IST

