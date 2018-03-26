Was the death of the last male northern white rhino the end of a hoax?

Sudan, the last male of his kind, died on March 19, 2018, in It’s now curtains for northern white rhinoceroses. His survivors are his daughter Najin and Najin’s daughter, Fatu. The international media chronicled the poignancy of the 45-year-old’s death at Ol Pejeta Conservancy, a private reserve owned and operated by a Kenyan NGO in a long-term agreement with another NGO, Flora and Fauna International, UK. Without a male, only assisted reproductive methods can keep these going. Genetic and semen samples from are in cold storage awaiting technological advances and funding. Ol Pejeta set up an account for him on the matchmaking app Tinder, hoping the resulting publicity will raise funds to support IVF and stem cell procedures. Despite these extraordinary efforts and the recent death of Sudan, the northern white rhino was functionally dead a long time ago. was probably born in 1972 in Shambe, southern Josef Vágner, the then director of Dvůr Králové Zoo in Dvůr Králové nad Labem in former Czechoslovakia led ten expeditions to to collect mammals. On one such safari to Shambe, he captured three-year-old and five other The zoo also imported two more from England, including Nasime, a female caught in Uganda in 1965. Between 1977 and 1992, she gave birth to four calves in captivity, two of them sired by Trouble in the wilderness Meanwhile, northern white were in deep trouble in the wild. They may have ranged over much of north of the equator at one time. But by the 1960s, they had become restricted to what we now call South Sudan, Central African Republic (CAR), Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda. By then, Chad had no white War came in the way of conducting surveys in many of these reserves. We know nothing of the animals’ fate in DRC. In 1969, Uganda had about 80, but by 1982 there were none. In 1981, a four-member team wrote a report for IUCN’s African Rhino Specialist Group on the results of aerial surveys of the Shambe region, where and other northern white had been captured six year earlier. All they saw was the skeletal remains of seven Despite extensive searching, they didn’t see any live ones although 200 to 300 had been alive the previous year. The report acknowledged that counting from the air is difficult and there may still be some living in the area. “Poaching is widespread and out of control there at present and arms are readily available,” said the authors. Rhino horn is made of keratin, the same substance in our hair, and finger and toenails. But superstition and traditional medicine imbued it with miraculous properties such as a cure for terminal illnesses. The wealthy displayed it as a status symbol. Fabulous prices and weak governance meant poachers killed thousands of for their horny appendages. Garamba National Park in DRC, more than 300 kilometres to the south of Shambe, had more than 1,000 in 1963, which led many to believe this to be the main population of northern white left. Soon after, rebels from neighbouring overran the area. In 1966, Kai Curry-Lindahl, a Swedish conservationist based in Nairobi, estimated less than 100 in the park, and by 1970, this number dropped to between 20 and 30. In 2000, biologist Kes Hillman-Smith conducted an intensive aerial survey of Garamba. She counted 30 in all, including infants. By this time, conservationists believed this was the last population of the northern white rhino. No expert has seen white in Garamba after 2008, and conservationists think they are extinct in the wild. Efforts at captive breeding As concern for the northern white rhino peaked, captive breeding efforts increased. In 1989, Dvůr Králové Zoo sent three of the original six Shambe to San Diego Zoo, where they died over the years without producing any progeny. The remaining were now 20 years old and didn’t reproduce. Perhaps they would in the natural surroundings of their homeland. But both the zoos missed that opportunity in 1995. “Sadly, an attempt to set up a second wild population in a secure site elsewhere in failed in its attempt as the two zoos with northern white at the time would not provide any of their for such an effort,” says Richard Emslie, Scientific Officer of IUCN’s African Rhino Specialist Group. “The then Zaire (later DRC) was only prepared to provide some founder from Garamba, on the condition the zoos also provided some founder ” The economic hardship of Dvůr Králové Zoo after the collapse of the Soviet Union may have also forced its hand. In 2009, it kept two females and sent four to in the hope that they would make rhino infants. The instability of their natural habitat meant the zoo sent the far outside their range to Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya, more than 1,500 kilometres southeast of Shambe. How were these four individuals going to keep a species alive? Even in the relative security of the 364-square kilometre reserve, fear of poachers was high. Armed security guards watched over each rhino round the clock not unlike celebrities. The may not be confined, but they remained captive. As San Diego Zoo lost theirs one by one, media interest in the fate of the species grew. So also did confusion. Is the last male of his species or subspecies? Until 2010, biologists considered the two white – the northern (Ceratotherium simum cottoni) and southern (Ceratotherium simum simum) – as two subspecies. Colin Groves from the Australian National University and his colleagues argued they are two different species – Ceratotherium simum and Ceratotherium cottoni. “We compared the cranial morphology (bone structure of the head), dental morphology (the structure of the teeth), body measurements, appearance, behaviour and the genetics of the two groups and came to the conclusion that they were divergent enough to be recognised as two different species,” says Prithiviraj Fernando, an elephant biologist at the Centre for and Research, Sri Lanka, who collaborated with Groves on the study. Groves died in November 2017. “The genetic analysis of mitochondrial and nuclear DNA demonstrated that the two groups had been genetically separated for over a million years.” Splitting the white rhino into two species was not popular with many African biologists and conservationists. The IUCN Red List encapsulates the objections. Mordecai Ogada, one of the authors of the book The Big Lie, is a critic of this taxonomic upheaval. “Splitting species creates an illusion of crisis,” he says. “They point to subtle morphological differences. Geneticists go into very fine resolution to prove difference. They’ve gone overboard. They [rhinos] could be individuals of races but not species. Subspecies is a more acceptable assumption.” He goes on to say, “A big chunk of the budget in the sector goes into awareness creation. Basically, opinion manipulation. Ol Pejeta raised millions of dollars into trying to get them to procreate. It’s a strange paradigm that talks about in fences and cages. They did very well out of those ”

Implications for white rhino conservation

Others like Kees Rookmaaker of the Rhino Resource Center accept the new classification. “Groves is a respected taxonomist who has reviewed many species of mammals, which provides consistency of approach within the class,” says Rookmaaker. “Most taxonomists follow Groves’ approach. Some scientists feel that his taxonomy is unjustified. But when you study the papers, you will find that the genetics are very similar, but the conclusions differ. I think it is unfortunate, especially at a time when the white rhino of Central is at a point of no return.”

As a species, white are not endangered. At least 20,000 southern whites roam the expanses of southern If northern white were a separate species, their situation is extremely dire. If was the last male of a species, there is no hope for its survival. But if northern white are a subspecies, the outlook for their future is relatively less severe.

Inbreeding between few individuals would cause maladapted mutations to spread to the detriment of the species. Lots of different individuals maintain genetic diversity that a healthy population needs. The future viability of the northern white rhino depends on interbreeding with southern white This is difficult to pull off if they were considered separate species. For instance, Bengal tigers (Panthera tigris tigris) breeding with ones from Sumatra (Panthera tigris sondaica) for purposes would be acceptable since they are both subspecies. But the offspring of tiger and lion has no value for the of either species.

Should taxonomy – the study of classification of life forms – bend to the convenience of

In 2016, Eric Harley and other geneticists from the University of Cape Town, South Africa, examined the mitochondrial DNA of the two white once again and concluded they were subspecies. The ancestors of the had separated not one million years ago as Groves and his colleagues estimated but more likely between 460,000 and 970,000 years ago. Such inconsistencies are bound to creep in when samples are drawn from few individuals.

So what is a species? It depends on which of the 10 biological concepts one applies. According to one, if two distinct groups can produce offspring, they are the same species. Another says a geographically restricted population with distinct characters is a different species.

Northern white produce offspring with southern white rhinos, vindicating the champions of subspecies status. However, polar bears (Ursus maritimus) and grizzly bears (Ursus arctos) are two different species and yet produce fertile young. We don’t know if the hybrid young of white are fertile because only one was born at Dvůr Králové Zoo, which never bred.

In 2017, Groves and a team of scientists from several institutions defended his previous effort to make the northern white rhino a separate species. They said they weren’t unnecessarily splitting species but correcting past oversight. Taxonomists of the 20th century had lumped several species together. Groves and others pointed to consistent differences in body size, length of bones and vocalisations of the northern and southern white to make their case. Also, the genetic work that Harley and others had done shows the two are ‘reciprocally monophyletic’, meaning northern white are more similar to each other than southern white

Emslie suggests looking at the species conundrum differently. “Many geneticists are moving away from talking in terms of subspecies but instead favouring the use of Evolutionary Significant Units (ESUs) and Management Units (MUs),” he says. “In this case, the northern white and southern white would be considered separate ESUs and MUs. One usually wouldn’t mix MUs unless there was a good reason to.”

With the lack of consensus on the subject, how should we view Sudan’s death? What does it mean for white rhino

“It is indeed tragic and shameful that this is the second distinct rhino taxa that is going extinct under our watch,” says Fernando, who collaborated with Groves in declaring northern white a distinct species. “The last Vietnamese Javan rhino [a subspecies of the Javan rhino] was shot and killed by a poacher in 2010.”

“It serves as a warning not to have all one’s eggs in one basket,” says Emslie. “If a second population had been set up two decades ago, there is a very good chance we would still have breeding northern white in the wild.”

“Sudan’s death is symbolic,” says Elodie Sampere, a spokesperson for Ol Pejeta. “It signifies extinction. If we allow the second largest mammal on the planet to go extinct, what chances do smaller species have? We are currently facing extinction at a faster rate than any other time in human history. We must use Sudan’s death as a wake-up call for the rest of the species.”

Ol Pejeta Conservancy’s press release on Sudan’s death included a call for donations:

The estimated cost of IVF – from the development of the method, to trials, implantation and the creation of a viable breeding herd of northern whites – could be as much as US$ 9 million. Yet this is the hope for preserving an entire subspecies. Ol Pejeta and Dvůr Králové Zoo are asking supporters to donate towards this campaign in memory of Sudan, to help us raise the funds needed before it’s too late.

In 2016, an article in Nature reported that San Diego Zoo had raised $2 million after it had lost all its northern white

“They talk like business people,” comments Ogada. “ cannot be a business. Stewardship cannot be a business. This entire sob story is driven by money which is driven by crisis or the illusion of crisis.”

Contested territory in the of African wildlife

Is keeping a subspecies going at this cost worth the effort? Could this money not be put to better use for, say, the Javan rhino or Sumatran rhino?

“First of all, there should be enough funds out there to do both,” says Sampere. “Why do we have to choose? And second, if we manage to bring back the northern white from the brink of extinction using science, this could mean that we could use the same technology for other species. We feel it is tremendously important to carry on.”

“It is entirely right that our main priority should be to conserve remaining wild rhino in their natural habitats, and such high tech IVF work should not deflect effort and funds away from this,” says Emslie. “However, in this instance, I have been informed that the funding to sponsor the IVF ART [Assisted Reproductive Technology] research work on white rhino is coming from a source that would not be supporting wild field rhino ”

But Ogada is scathing in his dismissal. “There are white left in South Sudan, and in about a year or two, a ‘saviour’ (most likely Caucasian) will ‘discover’ them to much fanfare and acclamation.”

There is a slim chance of a few northern white holed up in a remote part. Many of these areas are war zones and no one has explored them for many years. Besides, as conservationists noted more than three decades ago, aerial surveys may not be the best way to find

Two years ago, western biologists “discovered” a population of “lost” lions in remote parts of and Ethiopia. Residents of the area knew of the lions, but until foreign scientists saw them, they were not truly “discovered.” Or take the case of elephants returning to Somalia after 20 years. Such media promotion erasing indigenous experts and knowledge creates resentment among some African conservationists.

“The story is – in is in danger, and the threat is African people,” says Ogada. “The saviours of are white. This is the story that sells. There’s a complete diminution of African people. This individual rhino is bigger than a country. One television channel even said was instrumental in maintaining peace in all of ”

Ogada continues, “Sudan’s death means the end of a particular line of funding, sob story, and source of fame. There are two females left there, but the in vitro fertilisation attempts have nowhere near the gravitas or romance of a single remaining male. Bluntly put, the end of a hoax. For the rest of the world outside Ol Pejeta Conservancy, it is not worth any of the mourning or moaning!”

More than an icon for a species or subspecies driven to extinction, has come to symbolise contested territory in the of African