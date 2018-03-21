JUST IN
World's last male northern white rhino dies; could spark extinction crisis

The rhino had been part of an ambitious effort to save the subspecies from extinction with the help of the two surviving females

AP/PTI  |  Nairobi 

In this photo taken Wednesday, May 3, 2017, Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhino, walks around the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia county in Kenya. Photo: AP/PTI

Researchers say the world's last male northern white rhino, Sudan, has died after "age-related complications." A statement from the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya says the 45-year-old rhino was euthanized yesterday after his condition "worsened significantly" and he was no longer able to stand.

The rhino had been part of an ambitious effort to save the subspecies from extinction with the help of the two surviving females.

"He was a great ambassador for his species and will be remembered for the work he did to raisConservancy'slobally of the plight facing not only rhinos, but also the many thousands of other species facing extinction as a result of unsustainable human activity," said the conservancy's CEO, Richard Vigne.

Sudan was something of a celebrity, attracting thousands of visitors.
First Published: Wed, March 21 2018. 07:21 IST

